Consumer Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Markets Boomed During Social Distancing & Keep Going Strong

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds sales of power lawn and garden equipment rose by more than 10% in 2020, spurred by behavioral changes under government-imposed lockdowns and social distancing protocols:

Individuals spent more time at home and significantly increased their participation in DIY home improvement activities, including lawn and garden maintenance.

Growth was particularly strong in the US, Australia , and similar markets with strong DIY lawn and garden care cultures.

Going forward, a stronger consumer spending environment offers opportunities for further gains. However, it is likely that participation in DIY lawn care activities will regress toward pre-2020 levels as the impact of the pandemic fades, and industry outreach will be required to sustain consumer interest in these products.

Global Demand for Consumer Power Lawn & Garden Equipment to Top $15 Billion in 2025

Through 2025, global demand growth for consumer power lawn and garden equipment is forecast to moderate somewhat from a high 2020 base. However, increased single-family housing construction and rising consumer spending in countries throughout the world will provide growth opportunities:

North America and Western Europe are projected to account for a combined 92% of growth through 2025, with the US alone comprising 64% of sales gains. However, this is mainly attributable to the longstanding dominance of these regions in consumer sales. Despite market maturity, rising penetration of robotic mowers will promote gains in both regions.

The pace of gains in the Asia/Pacific region will also be modest, as the mature markets of Australia and New Zealand account for a large share of consumer demand in the region.

region will also be modest, as the mature markets of and account for a large share of consumer demand in the region. Developing countries - particularly in the Africa /Mideast region - will see stronger sales growth, as incomes and construction activity rise. But the lack of ingrained lawn and garden care cultures in these countries will continue to restrict potential market size in the near term.

Global Power Lawn & Garden Equipment is now available from the Freedonia Group.

This study examines the global market for power lawn and garden equipment. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for manufacturers' shipments, demand, imports, and exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms. Major power sources and markets are also analyzed.

Demand by product is presented for:

lawn mowers

turf and grounds mowers

chainsaws

trimmers and edgers

other equipment (e.g., blowers, vacuums, and sweepers; chipper/shredders; garden tractors; hedge trimmers; power tillers; and snow blowers)

parts and attachments (e.g., mower blades, replacement chains for chainsaws, replacement batteries, snow plows and attachment-type snow blowers, and multi-tool attachments)

Demand is also presented by power source (engine-driven, cordless electric, and battery-powered equipment) and by market (consumer, commercial).

