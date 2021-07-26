Consumer NAS Market To Grow By USD 24.92 Billion| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer NAS market is poised to grow by USD 24.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer NAS market is poised to grow by USD 24.92 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the consumer NAS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing need for video surveillance systems, the increase in the number of smart connected devices, and the improved security features in NAS appliances.

The consumer NAS market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the Improved security features in NAS appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer NAS market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The consumer NAS market covers the following areas:

Consumer NAS Market SizingConsumer NAS Market ForecastConsumer NAS Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ASUSTOR Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

D Link Corp.

Drobo Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NEC Corp.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

Synology Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global BPO Business Analytics Market- The BPO business analytics market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Blockchain Technology Market- The blockchain technology market is segmented by mode (sea, land, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Business - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASUSTOR Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

D Link Corp.

Drobo Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NEC Corp.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

Synology Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/consumer-nas-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-nas-market-to-grow-by-usd-24-92-billion-industry-analysis-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-technavio-301341124.html

SOURCE Technavio