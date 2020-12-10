TheStreet
Consumer Groups Issue Warning: Holiday Shoppers Beware Of Potentially Dangerous And Fake Products Sold On Amazon

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Voices and Public Citizen and other consumer advocacy groups will issue a warning to holiday shoppers about Amazon's alleged pattern of selling dangerous and fake products, according to numerous reports and customer reviews.

WHEN: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 11 a.m. ET

WHERE:The virtual conference will take place virtually here.

WHO:

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-groups-issue-warning-holiday-shoppers-beware-of-potentially-dangerous-and-fake-products-sold-on-amazon-301189968.html

SOURCE American Family Voices