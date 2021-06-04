Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India- AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is poised to grow by USD 2.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

The report on the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing demand for premium appliances.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India analysis includes product segments and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances, adoption of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances, and growing investment in R&D activities as the prime reasons driving the consumer electronics and home appliances market growth in India during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market in India covers the following areas:

Consumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India SizingConsumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India ForecastConsumer Electronics And Home Appliances Market In India Analysis Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Style

Market segments

Comparison by Style

Freestanding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Built-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Style

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

