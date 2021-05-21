Consulting Magazine Recognizes FTI Consulting's Kathryn McCarthy In Women Leaders In Technology Awards

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Kathryn McCarthy, a Senior Managing Director within the firm's Technology segment, has been named one of Consulting magazine's Women Leaders in Technology...

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get Report today announced that Kathryn McCarthy, a Senior Managing Director within the firm's Technology segment, has been named one of Consulting magazine's Women Leaders in Technology for 2021. Ms. McCarthy was recognized in the Excellence in Innovation category.

"Kathryn is a global leader in antitrust and M&A second requests as well as managed document review solutions," said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. "She is a true specialist in her field and one of our industry's foremost experts in e-discovery, antitrust and regulatory investigations. Under immense pressure last year, Kathryn played an integral role in launching our segment's Virtual Managed Review solution to enable continuity and peace of mind for our clients when their workforces became remote due to the pandemic. She embodies the ideals of excellence in innovation, so this award is well deserved."

Over the course of two decades, Ms. McCarthy has managed e-discovery responses for over 50 second requests. Her expertise in optimizing the application of e-discovery software and advanced analytics, workflow and legal professionals has ensured excellence in delivery and matter completion across large global teams, for clients in financial services, pharmaceuticals, tech and other regulated industries. Clients rely on her for all aspects of the discovery process across data retrieval, architecting workflows and managing review accuracy under extremely tight deadlines.

"To me, this award represents a win for my entire team and a recognition of their commitment to excellence in collaboration, innovation and our practice overall," Ms. McCarthy said. "In male-dominated industries, women's achievements often go underrecognized, so I'm grateful to see a spotlight shone on all of the innovative and inspiring women who are changing the dynamic in consulting and technology. Thank you to Consulting magazine for this honor and for lifting up women in our field."

