Consulting Leader Skience Joins The MuleSoft Partner Program

Skience to help financial services organizations connect data from any system with Anypoint Platform to deliver connected customer experiences, faster

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience today announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™, the world's #1 integration and API platform. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect data from any system—no matter where it resides—to deliver truly connected customer experiences.

Skience's implementation expertise and industry knowledge, coupled with MuleSoft's technology, gives clients the support and tools they need to unlock and unify data from the rapidly growing number of apps and systems. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can realize speed, agility and innovation at scale.

A leader in the digital transformation of the financial services industry, Skience provides technology consulting services to wealth management, banking, insurance, mortgage, and asset management firms. The company offers digital strategy, business optimization, product selection, implementation, and integration and data services. Skience pairs financial services expertise with best practices to develop resilient technology platforms that promote operational efficiencies, enable the flow of data across the enterprise, support security and scale as the business grows, and deliver sustained value to the organization. Over the past year, Skience has invested in building a MuleSoft center for enablement within its consulting practice, led by Greg Starr.

"We are enormously pleased to partner with MuleSoft to bring its transformative and innovative technology to our financial services clients," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Skience. "Our MuleSoft partnership helps our customers increase the speed of digital transformation, achieve technological agility, and access data across their platforms to drive good business decisions. Leveraging MuleSoft's reusable, API-based connectors enables our clients to accelerate the delivery of their IT initiatives, increase enterprise-wide efficiency, and realize significant competitive advantages."

"The average enterprise has data in nearly 900 applications and only one-third are integrated, leading to disconnected customer experiences across channels. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, Skience is allowing its customers to unlock business capabilities and build application networks that accelerate the speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and enable innovation at scale," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "We're pleased to welcome Skience into MuleSoft's partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to help our mutual customers deliver connected customer experiences."

As a MuleSoft Partner, Skience helps clients address on-premises, cloud and hybrid integration use cases with scale and ease of use.

About Anypoint PlatformMuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is the world's #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

About SkienceSkience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses, offering consulting services, as well as an enterprise-class digital platform that provides wealth managers an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. Skience is a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree and a 2020 American Business Awards ® Silver Stevie ® Award winner for fintech solutions. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

Media Contact: Kirsten Ly, Skience 571-373-2667 media@skience.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consulting-leader-skience-joins-the-mulesoft-partner-program-301119762.html

SOURCE Skience