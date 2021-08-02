Construction Scaffolding Rental Market In Construction & Engineering Industry To Grow By USD 2.30 Billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 50% of the construction scaffolding rental market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd. are the three major market participants for the construction scaffolding rental market.

"The use of advanced technologies and rise in construction activities in developing countries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the construction scaffolding rental market.

The construction scaffolding rental market in the Construction & Engineering industry is expected to grow by USD 2.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the construction scaffolding rental market. Altrad Group, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Brand Industrial Services Inc., Condor Spa, MONDRAGON Corp., Pee Kay Scaffolding and shuttering Ltd., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants.

This study identifies the rise in construction activities in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Construction Scaffolding Rental Market growth during the next few years.

