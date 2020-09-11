Construction Journal Expands Its Leads Manager Service To Illinois, Indiana, And Wisconsin

STUART, Fla., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Journal announced today it has expanded its cloud-based regional specific platform service into Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Construction Journal's software as a service (SaaS) enables users to identify, efficiently track, and manage preconstruction project phases to create revenue for businesses with its' robust data, tools, and analytics. Construction Journal collaborates with Architects, Engineers, Owners, and Construction Managers (CM's), General Contractors (GC's), and Public Agencies to provide comprehensive, accurate, and timely construction project information. Construction Journal clients can track projects and companies, identify key contacts, access project plans, specifications, and addendums, all within a user-friendly platform. Now, the teams at Construction Journal are pleased to offer complete and expanded project coverage to the counties and states of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, in addition to the other 30 states currently covered.

"We look forward to serving businesses in the construction industries in the great states of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin," said owner and Chief Executive Officer, Rich Goldman. We offer thousands of current projects in the conception, design & bidding stages of a construction project. Our customers have access to many advanced features, including searching of all plan documents. Our customers can also track and receive alerts when projects and companies are updated to follow projects and stay ahead of their competitors. We offer our service for a fraction of the price if our customers were to gather this information on their own, plus we back up our highly rated SaaS platform with an elite customer success team based in the United States. Construction Journal has a diversified workforce located in over 25 states with physical offices in Burlington, VT, and Stuart, FL.

About Construction JournalHeadquartered in Stuart, Florida, Construction Journal empowers its users through its network to quickly find relevant and timely data, forge essential relationships, and pursue opportunities leading to increased revenue. Construction Journal is a leading provider of actionable construction information through its powerful and easy-to-use platform. For more information on how to join our team of professionals, visit www.ConstructionJournal.com.

Media Contact: PR@constructionjournal.com

