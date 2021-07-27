Construction Journal Expands Again, Adding Six More U.S. States

STUART, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Journal continues to expand the reach of its services to include six new states: Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

STUART, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Journal continues to expand the reach of its services to include six new states: Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. This expansion is just one of many in Construction Journal's journey to cover the entire United States by the end of 2021.

Construction Journal's software as a service (SaaS) provides industry professionals with construction project data and market analytics, helping them to access information related to verified public- and private-sector construction projects through the platform's advanced search and filter tools. The information provided by the platform helps its users find industry contacts with whom they can make professional connections and increase their potential income streams.

"Our company's continued expansion comes as a result of the success enjoyed by the customers who use our platform," says Construction Journal's Founder and CEO Rich Goldman. "As our coverage continues to grow, so too does our pool of resources - namely, our research team, which is ensuring an increased number of construction projects reported across our entire footprint. We've increased our workforce to not only meet demand but also to continue to increase the quality and depth of the data we provide."

Construction Journal's vast database of construction projects and array of advanced tools allows the firm's user base to gain valuable insights that support business growth and networking activities.

Those interested in learning more about Construction Journal and the service it provides are encouraged to visit www.ConstructionJournal.com for a free demonstration.

About Construction JournalConstruction Journal is the fastest growing and leading provider of construction project information in the United States. We empower building product manufacturers, contractors, architects, engineers, suppliers and service providers with actionable data and market intelligence to drive their success.

Media Contact: PR@constructionjournal.com

