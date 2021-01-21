Construction Industry Council Hails 'Responsible And Responsive' NYS Budget

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. is hailing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed 2021-22 state budget released this week as "another clear example of the administration's commitment to revitalize New York's dynamism."

"We applaud the governor's call to fully fund the second year of the $11.9 billion, two-year Department of Transportation capital plan through robust investments in our transportation and infrastructure facilities," said John Cooney, Jr., Executive Director of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, a leading business trade organization in the region.

"The construction industry has long served as a driver to reinvigorate employment and stimulate the economy. The Cuomo budget will put workers back on payrolls and make possible needed state and regional project work and improvements in mobility throughout the mid-Hudson region and its extensive networks highways, local roadways and bridges."

Cooney termed the Executive Budget proposal "both fiscally responsible and responsive to today's challenges," but cautioned "extra effort must be taken by our congressional delegation in Washington if we are to see a return to pre-pandemic prosperity following the protracted and widespread hardships inflicted by the Covid-19 crisis."

"Gov. Cuomo has amplified President Biden's 'Build Back Better' appeal to all America, and we as leaders of the region's contracting community will be joined by our partners in organized labor and other sectors in the fight to secure new federal relief aid and opportunities for all New Yorkers," Cooney said. "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our history, and we're inspired to see Gov. Cuomo has again done his part."

About CICThe Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. is the core of construction and building in the mid-Hudson region of New York State. As the leading voice for transportation construction and environmental infrastructure, as well as utilities and commercial development, CIC represents the leading heavy construction general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service professionals in the seven-county region of the lower Hudson Valley. CIC is aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region, Inc., and more than 30 labor unions of the Building & Construction Trades Councils in the area. CIC and BCA-member companies play a vital role to sustain the region's quality of life and economic activity. For information, visit cicbca.org.

