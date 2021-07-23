Construction Equipment Rental Market Growth In Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 28.11 billion is expected in the construction equipment rental market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction equipment rental market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, Herc Rentals Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., Loxam, Sarens NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased investment in infrastructure and high initial investment and maintenance cost will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Construction Equipment Rental Market is segmented as below:

Product

ECRCE



MHE

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the construction equipment rental market in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry include Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, Herc Rentals Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., Loxam, Sarens NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas :

Construction Equipment Rental Market size

Construction Equipment Rental Market trends

Construction Equipment Rental Market industry analysis

The increasing penetration of rentals is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the impact of Brexit on end-user industries may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction equipment rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction equipment rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction equipment rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment rental market vendors

