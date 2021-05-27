Construction Equipment Market To Hit $155 Bn By 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major construction equipment market participants are Terex Group, XCMG, Hitachi Construction Company, Komatsu, Sany Group, Zoomlion, Liebherr, and Kobelco Construction Machinery.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the construction equipment market which estimates the market valuation for construction equipment will cross US$ 155 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to show significant growth owing to the rising development and construction of residential and commercial infrastructures globally. The increasing demand and deployment of construction equipment to reduce the labor cost and manual efforts are also contributing to the market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 showed a negative impact on the construction equipment industry, leading to numerous challenges. The lockdown imposed by governments across the globe temporarily halted the construction activities. Additionally, the restriction on domestic and international trade has reduced the sales of construction equipment, hampering the market growth. However, the market is anticipated to show steady growth by 2021 as the governments are uplifting the lockdown restrictions owing to the reduction in COVID-19 cases.

The concrete equipment segment is showing positive growth owing to the increasing commercial construction and road-building activities worldwide. The concrete equipment segment is further classified into asphalt pavers, crushers, batching plants, transit mixers, and concrete pumps. The demand for mixers and pavers is increasing in road construction as this equipment assists in quick and timely completion of projects, driving the market.

The construction equipment market in Europe is expected to display a significant growth potential over the forecast timeline owing to rising government investments in the development of transport infrastructure across Europe. For instance, in March 2019, the European Commission invested around USD 500 million in endorsing digitalization and enhancing road safety, which will increase the demand for the construction equipment market.

The players active in the construction equipment market are CNH Industrial, Volvo Construction Equipment, Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, XCMG Group, Terex Corporation, Sany Group, Caterpillar, Inc., Liebherr, and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. The companies are emphasizing organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their market position. For instance, in September 2019, LiuGong launched New-Generation F-Series Excavators. The new F-series excavators are mainly designed for Western Europe, North America, and China, considering the emerging markets.

Some major findings in the construction equipment market report include:

Rising industrialization and urbanization across Asia Pacific and Middle East are increasing the demand for construction equipment.

and are increasing the demand for construction equipment. The growing investments in Latin America due to developments in the agriculture sector and mining are showing a positive impact on the market.

due to developments in the agriculture sector and mining are showing a positive impact on the market. The construction companies are demanding advanced construction equipment to reduce accidents, improve the overall safety of workers, and enhance the working capabilities to reduce the work time.

Increasing development of smart cities, road construction, airports, commercial, and residential complexes owing to private and public investments in supporting the demand for the construction equipment market across the globe.

The market players in the construction equipment industry are aiming on strategic acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their market position and focus on the development of new products.

