Construction Completed At Philadelphia's Top-rated Boutique Hotel

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Ownership, Agent PHL powered by Compass is thrilled to announce the completion of The Dwight D II, now open in the most desirable submarket of Philadelphia Pennsylvania - Rittenhouse Square. The boutique historic property has been painstakingly restored to feature three (3) spacious suites, rear gardens, a showcase demonstration kitchen and several multipurpose spaces. Outfitted with luxury finishes, fixtures and features throughout, Dwight D II is an ideal destination for short and long term stays in Philly's most esteemed location. The Property is located right next door to the original award-winning Dwight D Hotel, which provides an additional nine (9) suites.

This stately 9400+ SF urban compound is currently for sale privately with Agent PHL. The offering presents a rare opportunity for a culinary and private events destination (indoor and outdoor) coupled with on-site lodging (short and long term stays available) in the heart of downtown Philadelphia - walkable to all of the most prime amenities and attractions in town. The Central Business District, Rittenhouse Square, City Hall and The Avenue of the Arts all converge at 256-8 South 16th Street, making The Property a go-to landmark destination for travelers or staycationers.

Please direct sales inquiries to: Ryan@AgentPHL.com. View the full listing here: www.AgentPHL.com.

About The Dwight D

As far as boutique hotels go in Philadelphia, there are no finer, more convenient accommodations in Philadelphia than those at The Dwight D Hotel and the newly completed Dwight D II - blending modern design with the highest standards of historic preservation. Located between Locust and Spruce Streets along South 16th, the location is unparalleled.

About Agent PHL

Agent PHL is Philadelphia's premier hybrid real estate sales agent, specializing in commercial and residential listings with a refined focus on new construction, multifamily investments and development. Powered by cutting-edge Compass tools and technology, Agent PHL is deeply rooted in Philadelphia's communities with industry-leading resources and connections in the city's top locations and particularly in its emerging submarkets. The pairing of contemporary marketing and old school brokering enable Agent PHL to continuously provide Class-A results for its clientele. The firm have achieved distinct recognition within the real estate marketplace and brokerage community in Philadelphia for conducting some of the most notable Qualified Opportunity Zone development transactions in recent years, along with top-producing achievements in both boutique multifamily and residential sales.

