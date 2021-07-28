Construction Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction chemicals market is poised to grow by USD 13.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction chemicals market is poised to grow by USD 13.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in residential and commercial construction activities.

The construction chemicals market analysis includes Type segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for concrete admixtures as one of the prime reasons driving the construction chemicals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Construction Chemicals Market Covers the Following Areas:

Construction Chemicals Market SizingConstruction Chemicals Market ForecastConstruction Chemicals Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Albemarle Corp.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Mapei SpA

OTT HydroMet GmbH

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Co.

W. R. Grace and Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Concrete admixtures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Protective coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asphalt Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

