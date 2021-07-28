Construction Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast |Technavio
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction chemicals market is poised to grow by USD 13.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in residential and commercial construction activities.
The construction chemicals market analysis includes Type segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for concrete admixtures as one of the prime reasons driving the construction chemicals market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Construction Chemicals Market Covers the Following Areas:
Construction Chemicals Market SizingConstruction Chemicals Market ForecastConstruction Chemicals Market Analysis
- 3M Co.
- Albemarle Corp.
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Mapei SpA
- OTT HydroMet GmbH
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- W. R. Grace and Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Concrete admixtures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Protective coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asphalt Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
