Construction Begins On DayNet, The City Of Dayton Texas' Citywide Fiber To The Home Broadband Network

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Dayton, Texas and its implementation partner, Magellan Advisors, have begun construction of the City's fiber to the home broadband network, DayNet, which will be offering blazing fast gigabit internet speeds by late 2021. Magellan Advisors, the nation's premier broadband engineering and consulting firm for local governments, is working alongside the City of Dayton to provide turnkey implementation of the network, including construction management, inspections and startup of the City's broadband operations. Construction began on January 4 th, 2021 and is estimated to be complete in less than 2 years.

Since 2019, Magellan Advisors has served the City of Dayton's needs as a trusted broadband partner to guide City leadership through the process of developing its broadband strategy. In 2020, Magellan Advisors designed the City's fiber to the home network and developed the strategic business plan to support the deployment and operation of DayNet. Magellan Advisors brought its team of engineering, business, and financial experts to develop the most effective network design and strategy to operate the network, aligned with the City's capabilities and resources.

Theo Melancon, City Manager of Dayton, stated "We're excited to deploy DayNet, a community-owned utility, focused on delivering the fastest, most reliable Internet services in East Texas, while delivering top notch, local customer service. We're equally excited to have Magellan Advisors and their team of professionals by our side, who are leading the day-to-day buildout and stand up of our operations."

"Magellan Advisors is honored to serve the City's needs as it builds its next-generation broadband network. In this age of COVID-19, DayNet will give the City key competitive advantages by bolstering local economic development, work from home capabilities and an enhanced quality of life," said John Honker, Magellan Advisors' President and CEO.

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors provides planning, engineering, grant development, project management, construction management, construction inspection, and implementation management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks.

Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our work ensures that communities are able to access every opportunity the internet has to offer so they can thrive in the connected world.

About The City of Dayton, Texas

The City of Dayton is a fast-growing organization committed to making Dayton a wholesome, business-friendly, and dynamic community.

With over 100 employees, the City of Dayton Government offers a full range of services to residents and beyond. These services include water, sewer, waste collection, public safety, streets, parks, and more.

