ConstructConnect Expands Building Product Manufacturer Offerings With Specpoint

CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of commercial preconstruction information and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Deltek Specpoint® to their lineup of software and data offerings to building product manufacturers.

Specpoint is a cloud-based solution where architects, product manufacturers, and engineers collaborate throughout the project lifecycle to efficiently develop construction specifications.

Specpoint, the new home of AIA MasterSpec®, lets building product manufacturers get their products in front of more architects, engineers, and specifiers to increase product awareness and visibility, set their products apart from the competition, and improve their specification rates.

"Today's construction industry is turning toward technology to tackle a greater need for improved collaboration and communication among all stakeholders. In an ever-evolving, fast-paced landscape, partnering with Deltek to offer Specpoint, home of AIA MasterSpec®, will further empower the building product manufacturing segment to easily reach design professionals with the right product information during the specification process," said Matt Strazza, President & CEO, ConstructConnect. "We're excited to be a part of it."

Specpoint enables product manufacturers to showcase the product information that designers need to select and specify their products including access to BIM files, sustainability documentation, product photos, technical sheets, installation methods, and more.

MasterSpec, created in 1969 by the AIA, is the industry-leading building and construction specification resource. With over 60,000 users and more than 900 master guide specifications, it is the most comprehensive and trusted collection across architecture and design. It was designed to allow architects, engineers, and design professionals the ability to easily create project specification documentation.

"The AIA MasterSpec® is the industry standard for specifications and we're excited to take specification management into the digital age with this new technology, making spec writing easier, more collaborative and more accurate," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek. "Specpoint will remove silos between designers and building product manufacturers, moves away from digitally static Word documents and leverages intelligent design and automation to improve the way specifications are delivered and leveraged in the built environment."

During the critical research and product selection phase of specification, building product manufacturers can promote their products within Specpoint to design professionals. This allows manufacturers to have their products inserted into a project's specifications as they are being created with Specpoint's simple, one-click specification writing automation. This also saves architects, engineers, and specifiers valuable time and effort when creating specifications.

To find out more about Specpoint, visit: www.constructconnect.com/products/masterspec/specpoint

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of commercial construction information and technology solutions and is committed to transforming the way the construction industry does business by providing its customers the tools, information, and connections needed to drive their success. www.constructconnect.com

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

