Constitutional Republic Battleground Story Features Basilico's Pasta E Vino Restaurant At NewsBlaze

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As government response to COVID-19 continues to work against the Constitutional Republic, imposing tyranny on the public, it often focuses on the people it can most easily force into compliance. Those people are business owners because they have a lot to lose.

Across America, a relatively small number of business owners have stood up to government tyranny, and NewsBlaze is telling their stories.

The latest feature story is "The Mini Battleground For the Constitutional Republic America" by Nurit Greenger.

Almost a year into the Coronavirus social psychosis, the image of America as the beacon of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness has faded. America was once the land where people could dream big and with hard work and tenacity, those dreams could be materialized. The United States was an exceptional country, the envy of the world.

That image has become opaque. It has been replaced by small, singled out islands of freedom and liberty.

As writer Nurit Greenger says, "One significant bastion of the fading American philosophy is 'Basilico's Pasta e Vino', a quaint Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach, Southern California, and proprietor Tony Roman, an American patriot."

To see the complete story, visit NewsBlaze at:

https://newsblaze.com/usnews/national/battleground-constitutional-republic-america_171802/

As Greenger writes, "Once people comply, on any level, with a government order that is infringing on their inalienable rights, they have lost their case in the face of the authorities, and that makes Tony's fight to retain the unconditional and total freedom this country has been blessed with so much more difficult. When restaurant owners, for example, fight for only outdoor dining, instead of for full standard operations, including dine-in, they are compromising their stand. They are not even halfway fighting for what is inalienably theirs."

The story outlines Tony Roman's pledge to defend the precious gift of liberty, not to dishonor it and those who gave it to the American people.

Tony Roman's message to Americans, and business owners in particular is "Don't leave your destiny with respect to your freedoms in the hands of others who will sell them out from under you."

About Nurit Greenger

Nurit Greenger has been a NewsBlaze contributor since 2011. She is the Israel and Business Innovation Reporter, and continues to contribute critical commentary on current affairs as well as analyzing important news in America and other countries around the world in business, elections, science, education, and other fields.

See Nurit Greenger's bylines here: https://newsblaze.com/author/nurg/

