Constellation Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences. Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present at:

The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference at 1:00 PM EDT on September 14

The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 1:20 PM EDT on September 17

Live audio webcasts of Mr. Raythatha's presentations and archives for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation's website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events . The audio webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contact

Kia Khaleghpour, Ph.D.Vice President, Investor Relations and CommunicationsConstellation Pharmaceuticals+1 617-844-6859 kia.khaleghpour@constellationpharma.com

Ronald Aldridge Investor RelationsConstellation Pharmaceuticals+1 617-714-0539 ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren ArnoldMedia RelationsMacDougall Biomedical Communications+1 781-235-3060 larnold@macbiocom.com