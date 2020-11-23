Constellation Pharmaceuticals To Host Analyst / Investor Event To Discuss Update Of MANIFEST Clinical Trial For CPI-0610 Presented At ASH Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, will host a virtual analyst/investor event and conference call on December 7 at 8:00 AM EDT to discuss the data from two oral presentations and two posters on the MANIFEST clinical trial for CPI-0610 being presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The event will include:

a review of the clinical and translational data from MANIFEST presented during ASH, including 24-week data from 50 - 60 first-line and 90 -100 second-line myelofibrosis patients, and

a physician panel discussion and question-and-answer session with Dr. John Mascarenhas, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai- New York and Dr. Serge Verstovsek, Professor of Medicine at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

This event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Constellation's website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events . To participate in the live question-and-answer session, please dial (877) 473-2077 (domestic) or (661) 378-9662 (international) and refer to conference ID 7164095.

About MANIFEST

MANIFEST is an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of CPI-0610 in patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare cancer of the bone marrow that disrupts the body's normal production of blood cells. Constellation is evaluating CPI-0610 in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK-inhibitor-naïve MF patients (Arm 3), with a primary endpoint of the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline (SVR35) after 24 weeks of treatment. Constellation is also evaluating CPI-0610, either as a monotherapy in patients who are resistant to, intolerant of, or ineligible for ruxolitinib and no longer on the drug (Arm 1), or as add-on therapy in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with a sub-optimal response to ruxolitinib or MF progression (Arm 2). Patients in Arms 1 and 2 are being stratified based on Transfusion Dependence (TD) status. The primary endpoint for the patients in cohorts 1A and 2A, who were TD at baseline, is conversion to Transfusion Independence for 12 consecutive weeks. The primary endpoint for the patients in cohorts 1B and 2B, who were not TD at baseline, is the proportion of patients with a ≥35% spleen volume reduction from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment.

About Constellation PharmaceuticalsConstellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 for the treatment of solid tumors. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

