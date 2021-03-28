Constellation Network Chooses LCX As Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, Inc, a San Francisco-based software, big data and blockchain company agreed on a long-term strategic partnership with LCX.com, a compliant and regulated fintech company headquartered in Liechtenstein.

The partnership is a step towards further expanding the blockchain ecosystem by collaborating with other decentralized service providers to develop more secure and scalable blockchain solutions to cater to the needs of our users.

While there are many blockchain protocol ecosystems that are creating their own token standard (apart from Ethereum and ERC-20), the approach that Constellation is taking with L_0 tokens and by collaborating with LCX will provide more transparency, accountability, and assurance to token creators and holders, all while being regulatory compliant.

With this partnership, LCX.com and Constellation Network commit to the following things:

LCX will be supporting the listing of tokens created using the Constellation Network's L_0 Token Standard

LCX and Constellation will collaborate to use Constellation's Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) to bring trade and transaction transparency to the centralized exchange.

LCX will integrate native wallets to support $DAG and list $DAG at LCX Exchange

LCX will list the Lattice Exchange token (LTX) at LCX Exchange

LCX will provide legal assistance and a legal framework package for additional L_0 tokens and businesses which are currently being prepared and worked on in stealth mode

The two entities will in collaboration to provide a path for tokens minted on Constellation's Network to be listed and traded in a regulatory compliant environment

Using Constellation's HGTP, LCX aims to build a state channel (L_0 business) that validates trade data and thus brings many of the benefits of DeFi to a centralized exchange

To build a technological world where truth is apparent, power is fairly distributed and reputation matters. To create an ecosystem that expands the abilities of engineers and enterprises to invent and refine next-generation technologies by orders of magnitude. Decentralization forces collaboration and Constellation aims to be seen as a world-class partner that's in it for the long haul. Constellation's growing list of trusted partners is organized in the following categories with a focus on industry collaboration and cross-pollination of resources.

"Crypto is all about scale. Constellation has built the infrastructure to scale fast and build a profitable network for all stakeholders involved. Now LCX users will become stakeholders of the Constellation Network as well and will enjoy its benefits," said Monty Metzger, CEO and Founder of LCX.com.

"In order for our L_0 token standard to compete against the other token standard in the crypto industry, we need regulatory compliant and trustworthy centralized exchanges like LCX. Partnering with LCX paves a path for success for anyone building on Constellation's ecosystem. This will give projects that build on Constellation and list on our DeFi Platform Lattice, assurance that their token has a path to being freely traded and supported from centralized exchanges like LCX. LCX is leading the way to mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency by providing the support needed for institutional traders and blockchain technology," says Benjamin Jorgensen, Co-Founder and CEO at Constellation Network ($DAG) and Lattice Exchange ($LTX).

About Constellation

Constellation is a framework that allows everyone to build and conduct business on a blockchain. Existing blockchain technology does not support the speed, scalability, and economic incentive needed to build applications with robust business logic. Constellation is its own network and blockchain infrastructure. With Constellation's L_0 state channel token standard, you can define the rules of your business while tapping into Constellation's Network, powered by rewards. $DAG is the native cryptocurrency that runs on the Constellation Network.

Website: www.constellationnetwork.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Conste11ation

Telegram: https://t.me/constellationcommunity

About Lattice ExchangeLattice Exchange is incubated by Constellation Network, Inc. Constellation is a decentralized network and layer 0 solution. Lattice Exchange uses Constellation's layer 0 solution to provide streaming consensus that is scalable, zero transaction fees, and secure.Lattice is a non-Ethereum decentralized finance (DeFi) platform and connects all blockchain ecosystems by allowing users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.

Website: www.lattice.exchangeTwitter: https://twitter.com/LatticeExchangeTelegram: https://t.me/Lattice_exchange

About LCX.comLCX is a new kind of global financial technology company. LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, has gained regulatory approval of 8 blockchain-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein - more than any other company in the region. Often referred to as the "Goldman Sachs of Crypto", LCX.com is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving trusted technology landscape.

PR Contact:G. Lamba, Pr@LCX.com

