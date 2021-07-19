Constantine Cosmetic Surgery Recognized With Best Of State Statue

Dr. Steven T. Constantine Honored for the First Time in Division, Second Time in Category

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantine Cosmetic Surgery was awarded a medal in the category of Cosmetic/Medical Spa and the prestigious Best of State Statue, the BOSS ®, from Utah's Best of State Awards Program.

The Best of State medal winners are evaluated to determine which medal winner is the most outstanding in their division. The Best of State Statue is awarded to the most exceptional business in their division. Constantine Cosmetic Surgery was awarded in the Merchandising & Consumer Services division which contains 61 distinct business categories.

Best of State Awards are the most recognized and coveted awards in the state of Utah recognizing outstanding individuals and businesses who achieve excellence in their field. Dr. Steven T. Constantine, Owner and Medical Director, has distinguished Constantine Cosmetic Surgery with unparalleled commitment to patient care, ethics, excellence, and by giving back to the community through his Dr. Constantine Gives Back Program .

"My main goal has always been to provide a first-class experience from start to finish. It is important to me to always maintain high ethical standards and do the right thing for patients," says Dr. Constantine. "Cosmetic surgery and the aesthetic industry as a whole, is an extremely competitive market, especially in Utah. I'm thrilled to be independently recognized for our dedication to excellence through this Best of State award."

About Constantine Cosmetic Surgery

Double-boarded cosmetic surgeon Dr. Constantine's goal is to provide natural, predictable, and stable results that are aesthetically pleasing. Procedures include breast augmentation, breast reduction, en bloc, liposuction, brachioplasty, tummy tuck, labiaplasty, facelift surgery, blepharoplasty, and many other face and body procedures. The full medical spa treats patients using injections, lasers, skincare treatments, and CoolSculpting. He is passionate about what he does and it is reflected in the care that his patients receive.

About Best of State

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize exceptional individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

