Constant Process Automation To Spur Strides In Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, Thriving Demand In Textile Industry Shapes Revenue Streams: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterjet cutting machinery is a versatile hydraulic-driven cutting equipment used popularly in metal fabrication and cutting to meet the needs of various end-use manufacturing industries. Their use has gathered traction for cutting brittle materials such as wood and rubber. Strides in the waterjet cutting machinery market are shaped by the demand for new technologies that are precise as well as have minimal impact on the ecology. Worldwide, growing demand for metal fabrication in several industrialized nations has helped propel technological advances in the market. Pure waterjet cutting process and abrasive waterjet cutting process are key types accomplished by waterjet cutting machineries.

Clocking CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027, the global valuation of the waterjet cutting machinery market is projected to touch 1,718.5 Mn by the period-end. Steadily expanding manufacturing industries in several parts of the world over the past few years have helped drive the growth of opportunities for manufacturers and vendors.

Key Findings of Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Study

Precision and Versatility Key Focus Areas

The demand for cold cutting process is gathering traction in metal cutting and fabrication technologies, both for soft and hard materials. Variations in characteristics related to abrasive and pure waterjet cutting have enabled equipment manufacturers in waterjet cutting machinery market to offer customized solutions to end-use industries. In an attempt to offer tailored cutting systems, equipment manufacturers are focusing on precision and versatility. Further, new water management techniques have helped improve cost-efficiency of new generation of machineries.

Growing Adoption of High Speed Cutting Machines in Textile Cutting

Most textile manufacturing processes related with hygiene products such as diapers and female hygiene products employ high-speed cutting machines enabled by waterjet cutting. Need for coming out with innovative designs and material finishes has led to textile manufacturers demand these machines, thereby boosting the sales in the waterjet cutting machinery market. Another key aspect is the adoption of fabric cutting technologies that are environmentally sustainable, thereby spurring the ceaseless need for product innovation.

Strides in Factor Automation Bolster Demand

The use of robotics in operating these waterjet cutting machines is a key trend in factory automation in various manufacturing sectors around the world. The adoption of modern computing technologies has reduced scope of human errors. The trend of automation in metal fabrication processes will likely gain remarkable momentum over the years. This can be ascribed to the evolving end-use business requirements in the manufacturing industries. For instance, the growing demand for heavy-duty applications has boosted the demand for three dimensional waterjet systems.

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market: Key Drivers

Strides in metal fabrication in various industrialized nations have expanded the canvas for commercialization of different types of waterjet cutting machineries

Growing prospect of CAD/CAM software in manufacturing sector to unlock new avenues for manufacturers in waterjet cutting machinery market

Growing research and development activities in relation to material characteristics of wood and rubber is bolstering the demand for waterjet cutting machineries in high-temperature environments.

Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market: Regional Dynamics

Rise in exports of textiles in Asian countries has made Asia Pacific a cynosure of attention for vendors and equipment manufacturers in the global waterjet cutting machinery market. China and India have become major hubs for the demand for these in textile manufacturing. Meanwhile, rise in overall manufacturing sectors in Europe and North America have made these increasingly lucrative over the past few years

Market: Key Players

Resato international BV

OH Precision Corp.

OMAX Corporation

BFT GmbH

WARDJet Inc.

ESAB Group Inc.

