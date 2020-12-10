Consortium For On-Board Optics Announces Formation Of Co-Packaged Optics Working Group

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium for On-Board Optics (COBO) today announces the creation of the Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Working Group which will encourage the adoption of co-packaged optics by developing technical guidance and standards for CPO implementations. This effort focuses on the optical connectivity and remote laser sources necessary to make co-packaged optics a reality and it is complementary to other co-packaging standardization efforts. COBO's CPO Working Group is a collaboration of end users and technology suppliers uniquely positioned to address these topics for hyperscale data centers.

"To support advancements in bandwidth requirements, COBO has advanced to co-packaged optics for enablement of robust fiber optic networks with higher, more reliable, and more efficient throughput," said Tiger Ninomiya, CPO Working Group Chair and COBO Board Member. "Stakeholders involved in co-packaging applications are lending their expertise to advance the industry in a standardized way that meets all anticipated future requirements and to increase adoption with ease in this rapidly expanding market."

"It is critical that the industry develops standards and guidance to enable a robust co-packaging eco-system," said Mark Filer, Principal Engineer, Azure Hardware Architecture at Microsoft. "COBO is the perfect forum to leverage its membership's expertise to address the optical connectivity challenges for the co-packaging of optics with ASICs."

"The widespread pairing of logic and memory with optical I/O will be an epochal moment in communications history," said Ian Redpath, Practice Leader, Components, Transport & Routing, at Omdia. "The co-packaged optics effort is progressing on multiple fronts: attracting heavyweight R&D investment with a multi-year horizon, building a multi-functional forum to address optical connectivity challenges and delivering early stage proof of concept products."

"COBO has a unique eco-system of member companies which is well suited to address these optical connectivity related challenges," said Jeff Hutchins, Director in the CTO Office at Ranovus and COBO Board Member. "The working group's efforts will help make the co-packaging of optics a reality."

"We've often seen how achieving consensus among stakeholders has both quickened the commercialization of new technologies as well as ensured that users receive the benefits they expect," said Stephen Hardy, Editorial Director of Lightwave. "The formation of COBO's Co-Packaged Optics Working Group should enable similar results in the area of next-generation chip I/O."

