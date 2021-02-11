Consolidated Water To Present At The G.research 31st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium On February 25, 2021

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will participate in G.research's 31 st Annual Pump, Valve & Water Symposium to be held virtually on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings with senior management of leading industrial companies, with a focus on infrastructure spending, global energy markets, and other pertinent industry dynamics.

Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart, and executive vice president and CFO, David Sasnett, are scheduled to present on Thursday, February 25 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the company's website at www.cwco.com.

Management will provide a company overview and discuss its recently reported third quarter 2020 results. Management will also discuss the results and prospects for the company's recently acquired subsidiary, PERC Water, which provides design, engineering, construction and management services for water treatment infrastructure in the U.S.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your G.research representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About G.research

G.research LLC is an institutional research and brokerage firm and a subsidiary of Associated Capital Group, Inc. G.research is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.gabellisecurities.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:David W. SasnettExecutive Vice President and CFOTel (954) 509-8200 dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations ContactRon Both, CMATel (949) 432-7566 CWCO@cma.team