Consolidated Theatres Invests In Hawaii Moviegoers With Dynamic Renovations In Kahala And Kapolei

Consolidated Theatres, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) - Get Reading International, Inc. Class A Report, is continuing to invest in Hawaii communities, with a renovation double feature in the works at two of its key venues. The renovated Consolidated Theatres at Kahala Mall will reopen November 5, 2021, with renovations at Consolidated Theatres at Kapolei Entertainment Centre expected to be completed before the end of 2021. Building upon Consolidated Theatres' reputation of delivering entertainment excellence in Hawaii for over a century, design elements and amenities at each venue will enhance guests' movie-going experiences with a focus on memorable food, comfort, and safety.

"While it is a challenging time for global exhibitors, Consolidated Theatres has creatively engaged with audiences while always keeping the safety and well-being of our guests as our paramount concern, and our guests have responded in kind with wonderful support," said Rod Tengan, Division Manager. "As the industry begins to rebound with new movies, and our guests return to the Big Screen to watch films as they are meant to be seen, we look forward to unveiling these beautifully renovated spaces in Kahala and Kapolei - and hope this commitment to guest experience across our island communities speaks volumes about our gratitude."

Consolidated Theatres at Kahala Mall

Following operational and construction delays given the governmental directives in response to COVID-19, a newly renovated Consolidated Theatres at the Kahala Mall will welcome back guests on the evening of November 5, 2021. A vibrant hub to enjoy film, food, and friends, the reimagined cinema will feature:

Electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners in all eight auditoriums offering not only maximum movie watching comfort, but also even more space between individual parties for increased social distancing.

A new café and bar offering both table and counter service in a fully re-imagined lobby with a sleek design by Fred Dagdagan, which highlights original artwork from local artist and POW! WOW! co-founder, Kamea Hadar.

Along with traditional concessions like popcorn, soda and candy, an innovative menu featuring gourmet burgers, salads and a new pupu menu crafted by in-house Consolidated chefs.

A new beverage menu of local craft beers on tap and in cans, select wines and a range of bottled cocktails, together with coffee and espresso drinks prepared with beans from well-regarded Honolulu Coffee.

Reserved seating available from ConsolidatedTheatres.com, the Consolidated app or kiosks available in Kahala Mall.

A new range of COVID protocols and procedures to be followed to keep both employees and guests safe, in accordance with CDC and local guidelines.

When it re-opens its doors this Friday, November 5, Consolidated Theatres at the Kahala Mall will proudly present Hawai'i International Film Festival (HIFF) programming. Showcasing HIFF screenings across several of its locations, Consolidated Theatres is honored to be the primary host venue for the festival, which has presented the best in international cinema to Hawai'i cineastes for over 40 years.

For its debut weekend, the theatre in Kahala will also feature ETERNALS, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington, ETERNALS features an exciting new team of Super Heroes - ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of AVENGERS: ENDGAME, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants. For tickets and showtimes, visit ConsolidatedTheatres.com.

Consolidated Theatres at Kapolei Entertainment Centre

During the 2021 holiday season, the Consolidated Theatre at the Kapolei Entertainment Centre will re-open following the first phase of a long-term renovation - with Consolidated Theatres committing to this dynamic renovation plan and further investment in the Kapolei community during, and despite, the challenges of 2020-2021. Audiences will soon be able to make movie memories with family and friends in a distinctive space that celebrates the spirit of community and cinema history in Hawaii. The first renovation phase will offer guests:

Electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners in eight auditoriums offering not only maximum movie watching comfort, but also even more space between individual parties for increased social distancing.

A fully renovated lobby with a Fred Dagdagan design, inspired by the grand historic movie palaces operated by Consolidated Theatres and featuring an original collaborative mural by local artist and POW! WOW! co-founder Kamea Hadar and Los Angeles based artist and POW! WOW! participant, Tristan Eaton.

The traditional concession menu of popcorn, hot dogs, soda and candy, will be enhanced with innovative menu items for the whole family.

A new beverage menu of local craft beers on tap and in cans, select wines and a range of bottled cocktails.

Reserved seating available from ConsolidatedTheatres.com, our Consolidated app or in theater kiosks.

A new range of COVID protocols and procedures to be followed to keep both employees and guests safe, in accordance with CDC and local guidelines.

Consolidated Theatres is targeting to officially re-open its venue at the Kapolei Entertainment Centre during the 2021 holiday season. Further details about the re-launch date will come soon.

For more information about Consolidated Theatres, employment opportunities, and COVID safety measures, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com.

About Consolidated Theatres

An affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) - Get Reading International, Inc. Class A Report, Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawai`i since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on O`ahu and Maui. For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@consolidatedtheatres) and on www.YouTube.com.

