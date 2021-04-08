Consolidated Credit To Address Ongoing Crises And Housing Market In Spring Webinars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite sustained economic downturn and countless natural disasters, the U.S. housing market continues to thrive. Consolidated Credit will address these economic disparities and what consumers can do in response to them in three spring webinars. These webinars take place the second Wednesday of April, May and June in English and on the third Wednesday of the month in Spanish at 1 pm EST. Registration is free and now open to the public.

&amp;amp;#160;

The Code Red RX: How to Survive Financial Stress webinar will provide consumers with practical ways to deal with financial stress. On April 14 ,consumers will learn how:

Poor financial health can make you physically sick (or sicker)

Stay CALM when it comes to money (and what that acronym stands for)

Save more money and create a healthier financial future

"Financial stress is prevalent right now, and it has the potential to affect all Americans. The pandemic makes this a double whammy," says April Lewis-Parks, Director of Education and Corporate Communications. "Consolidated Credit's goal is to end financial crisis and bring hope."

On May 12, the Weather and Your Wallet webinar will address planning and preparing for natural disaster to minimize financial loss. In this webinar, consumers will learn:

How to prepare for any natural disaster without breaking the bank

How to take advantage of technology to give you peace of mind

Where to get free help as you recover from a natural disaster

June's webinar, Buy or Refi: Which Is Best for You?, will address the effect historically low rates have on home sales and refinancing. HUD certified counselors can talk to consumers about:

The benefits of buying a new home

The best time to refinance

The importance of debt-to-income ratio

Budgeting basics and why credit is key

All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization, has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 27 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-credit-to-address-ongoing-crises-and-housing-market-in-spring-webinars-301265344.html

SOURCE Consolidated Credit