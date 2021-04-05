Consolidated Communications To Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings On Apr. 29

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) - Get Report will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Apr. 29 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on April 29 at 9 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated's Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 833-794-0898 and enter conference ID 7369367. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until May 6 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 7369367.

