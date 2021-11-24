Consolidated Communications To Present At The 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) today announced that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the 5 th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Conference on...

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) today announced that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Childers, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the 5 th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast link for the event will be available on Consolidated's Investor Relations website https://ir.consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) - Get Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Report is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

