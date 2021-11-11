Consolidated Communications To Participate In New Street & BCG 5G Conference

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) will participate in the New Street Research & BCG 5G Conference on Monday, Nov. 15. Tom White, chief technology officer, will present on a panel at 2:40 p.m. ET and the Company will conduct virtual meeting with investors at the conference.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) - Get Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Report is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111006054/en/