Consolidated Communications Partners With Pax8, The Leader In Cloud Distribution, To Enhance Its Cloud Services

MATTOON, Ill., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (CNSL) - Get Report, a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has partnered with Pax8, the leader in cloud distribution, to provide business customers with an enhanced suite of cloud services, including: next generation productivity, backup, security, data management and disaster recovery solutions.

The partnership will simplify and streamline the order and fulfillment process for business customers, ultimately shortening the provisioning timeline. It will enable Consolidated Communications to more effectively deliver cloud services to the marketplace.

"This strategic partnership will improve the buying and installation experience for our business customers through the delivery of an enhanced portfolio of cloud services at competitive prices," said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. "Pax8's streamlined, self-provisioning platform accelerates and simplifies the customer ordering process."

"Pax8 is pleased to support and empower Consolidated Communications in its efforts to deliver cloud technology services to business clients," said Sam Nelson, vice president of channel development at Pax8. "Our experienced team looks forward to providing the resources, education and responsive support needed for Consolidated to grow its business."

About Consolidated Communications Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) - Get Report is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About Pax8 Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company's technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000, and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60, and it ranked number 111 in 2020. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

