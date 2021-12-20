Consolidated Communications Named Official Communications Provider For Seacoast United Soccer Club

Seacoast United Soccer Club, an organization offering multiple sports to thousands of young athletes across New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, today announced it has chosen Consolidated Communications as its official communications provider.

Consolidated will connect Seacoast United's five facilities to high-speed fiber internet, significantly boosting bandwidth, and provide a suite of voice and data communications solutions, including its award-winning ProConnect, as part of a three-year partnership.

ProConnect is Consolidated's easy-to-use unified communications solution that allows employees to work the way they want from wherever they want. ProConnect's user-friendly features are delivered from the cloud making it easy to integrate HD audio and video, messaging, screen sharing, file sharing and conferencing on PCs, browsers, tablets and mobile phones.

"We greatly value this partnership with Consolidated Communications," said James Peterson, sales and marketing director, Seacoast United. "Consolidated's services offer numerous benefits that will simplify how we can communicate with the families, partners and communities we work with across the region."

Seacoast United, which began as a small soccer club in 1992, has grown to be one of the largest and most well-known youth multi-sport programs in the region and includes premier indoor and outdoor facilities for its athletes.

"It's a privilege to be the official communications provider of Seacoast United Soccer Club," said Lisa Leary, vice president of sales at Consolidated Communications. "We're proud to know that our extensive suite of voice and data services will allow the organization to further build on their many successes, and we look forward to helping them stay connected for many years to come."

As part of its ongoing fiber expansion plan, Consolidated is upgrading more than 70% of its service area to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds by 2025. This includes 1 million locations throughout Northern New England and in many of the cities and towns where Seacoast United families reside.

This year, the company upgraded more than 300,000 locations and introduced FidiumSM Fiber, a customer-centered, consumer internet service boasting gigabit speeds without data caps, contracts or required bundles. To find out when Fidium is available at your home, visit FidiumFiber.com.

To find out about services available at your business, visit consolidated.com/business.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) - Get Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Report is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

About Seacoast United Soccer Club

It's not just a game, it's a way of life. For Seacoast United, that passion among its coaches, players, and families has turned this small New Hampshire soccer club into one of the most successful athletic organizations in the region. Founded in 1992 with the simple mission to advance the physical and social wellbeing of kids and adults through competitive soccer, Seacoast United has grown exponentially ever since. Now, Seacoast United offers multiple sports to thousands of athletes throughout New England. Two teams have evolved into year-round clubs in three states offering opportunities to athletes of all ages and abilities. Two fields have expanded into several world-class venues - both indoor and outdoor. And one organization has built a reputation among community and business leaders for creating more than just championship soccer teams. The impact of Seacoast United Sports Club can be felt both on and off the field and increasingly around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005133/en/