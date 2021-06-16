Consolidated Communications' Fiber Expansion Delivering Gigabit Internet To 32,000 More Southern New Hampshire Locations

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, is bringing symmetrical, gigabit, fiber internet to 25,000 residents and businesses in the New Hampshire towns of Durham, Kingston, North Hampton, Pelham, Raymond, Rye, Salem and...

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) - Get Report, a top 10 fiber provider, is bringing symmetrical, gigabit, fiber internet to 25,000 residents and businesses in the New Hampshire towns of Durham, Kingston, North Hampton, Pelham, Raymond, Rye, Salem and Seabrook this month. By the end of 2021, nearly 32,000 total addresses in the towns will benefit from the company's fiber expansion plan to upgrade more than 70% of its service footprint to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds by 2025.

The new fiber-to-the-premises internet networks, already available in Durham, North Hampton and Rye, will deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity with competitively priced plans for a wide range of needs. Consolidated's symmetrical 1-gig service is $70 per month, including equipment and installation costs, and all residential plans offer a one-year price lock with no contract required.

Fiber networks provide dependable connections supporting video conferencing for remote workers and learners; allowing users to create and upload high-bandwidth content; enabling easy use of smart-home devices, and streaming and gaming without interruption. In addition, with an always-on, dedicated connection, Consolidated customers benefit from full bandwidth utilization and no throttling, even during peak hours, with no data caps.

"I've lived and worked in downtown Durham, one of the great towns on the New Hampshire seacoast, for 11 years," said Tom Elliott, Durham resident and local business owner. "Along the way, my startup companies have endured painfully slow, unreliable and expensive internet service with antiquated upload speeds. Symmetrical fiber internet, to both my home and office, feels like a miracle. Finally, Consolidated is bringing the internet we always hoped for."

Fiber network construction, as part of Consolidated's network expansion, is also underway in six other states and in additional New Hampshire locations. That includes Keene, where high-speed, fiber internet will be available to 9,000 residents this summer and 16,000 residents by the end of 2021.

The company's network expansion and investment in southern New Hampshire follows a growing list of municipalities across the state and Northern New England that selected Consolidated Communications to construct or enhance their fiber broadband networks through public-private partnerships.

"Thousands of New Hampshire residents can now get some of the fastest internet speeds in the country," said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business services at Consolidated Communications. "By delivering fiber network connectivity to residents and small businesses in communities across the state, we're helping to drive economic development and provide numerous benefits and opportunities that will, undoubtedly, improve quality of life for all."

Residents can visit consolidated.com/FiberLife or call 1-888-598-1785 to learn more about Consolidated's new fiber internet and register or pre-register for service. Business owners can visit consolidated.com/fiberbiz to learn more about fiber at work.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) - Get Report is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 47,400 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

