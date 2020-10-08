Consolidated Communications Expands Launch Of Microsoft Productivity Suite To Entire Service Area

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (CNSL) - Get Report, a leading broadband and business communications provider, today expanded the availability of its Microsoft 365 suite of services that offer businesses an affordable, cloud-based platform, enabling easy collaboration and on-the-go productivity with advanced security options.

The Microsoft 365 productivity suite, now available across the entire Consolidated service area, includes the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform that combines video meetings, chat, file storage and application integration. Cloud-based productivity tools allow employees to access email, documents, contacts and calendars using any device, wherever they may be. Microsoft Office mobile apps including Word, Excel and PowerPoint deliver on-the-go productivity and easy collaboration with documents stored in the cloud.

Local #49 of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) turned to Consolidated Communications when it needed collaboration and productivity tools for 14,000 members across three states. "Once COVID-19 hit, these apps allowed us to connect, share and communicate with our staff and agents, wherever they were and on multiple devices," said Local #49 IT Manager Eric Nevalainen. "Microsoft 365 is like a Swiss Army Knife - it provided a solution whenever we were faced with the question of how to do something in this unprecedented environment."

"Microsoft 365 provides everything businesses need to stay connected and be productive, whether working remotely or onsite, and with whatever device they are using," said Darren Peterson, senior vice president of commercial sales at Consolidated Communications. "And those benefits are now available to businesses across all service areas."

The productivity suite comes with Consolidated's experienced and skilled implementation technicians and streamlined, responsive service delivery from Pax8, the leader in cloud distribution. There are plans for businesses of every size and the comprehensive service is all offered for one convenient, subscription-based monthly fee with no up-front costs. About Consolidated Communications Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL) - Get Report is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

