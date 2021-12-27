Consolidated Communications Enhances Managed Services Suite

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, has completed a range of enhancements to their Managed IT Services suite, delivering even more value and a better experience for businesses.

In recent months, Consolidated has added new functionality and white glove support to bolster its robust Managed IT Services offering, including Microsoft 365, Managed Desktop Network & Server, Managed Mobile, and Acronis Backup and Disaster Recovery. These enhancements deliver 24/7 expert customer service, and the tools and knowledge that come with decades of experience, including: support for desktops, servers, network gear and mobile devices. Consolidated's Managed IT Services are built to support and operate in regulated and compliant environments, for businesses of all sizes.

"Every business is trying to increase productivity and efficiency, and that's exactly what we're offering," said Travis Graham, vice president of commercial product for Consolidated. "Consolidated's Managed IT Services provide a truly outstanding customer service experience that is reliable, affordable, and allows companies to focus on growth and meeting their business objectives and obligations to their customers."

The newly enhanced Acronis Backup and Disaster Recovery provide customers with the best way to protect their businesses in the cloud, avoid costly downtime, reduce IT costs and restore from anywhere. In the wake of 2021's extreme weather including wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes, disaster recovery is critical for businesses of every size. Acronis was recognized by industry experts at Gartner, Inc. as Visionary 1 in their Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions.

As a full-service Managed IT Services provider, Consolidated's enhanced offerings provide a complete wrap-around suite to SD-WAN, Cloud Secure and the award-winning ProConnect Unified Communications.

About Consolidated Communications

