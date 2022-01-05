Consolidated Communications Awards $42,000 In Grants Supporting Technology-Focused School Programs

Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), today announced $42,000 in grant funding to K-12 schools in support of innovative, technology-focused learning programs through the Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program.

Consolidated Connects grants support school and district initiatives within the Company's service area that advance creative student learning, develop 21 st century skills, promote critical thinking and utilize innovative technologies. A total of $60,000 was awarded through the grant program in 2021.

The recent grant recipients include:

Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340 (Ill.) - creation of a maker space

Effingham School District (Ill.) - STEAM/STEM lab expansion

Mattoon High School (Ill.) - e-sports drone soccer program

Oxford Hills School District (Maine) - experiential outdoor education program

Trinity Lutheran School (Minn.) - greenhouse program

Goffstown High School (N.H.) - robotics programming

Hampstead Central School (N.H.) - creation of blended learning environment

Lincoln Street School (N.H.) - robotics programming and curriculum

Hudson Middle School (Texas) - robotics and coding programming

Royal High School (Texas) - technology services and support student internship program

Orleans Central Supervisory Union (Vt.) - virtual and augmented reality programming

Putney Central School (Vt.) - smart physical education program

"Consolidated Communications has a long history of supporting schools and the communities we serve, and we are committed to making them stronger," said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations. "Through our Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program, we're investing in educational programming to help children and young adults learn, grow and thrive."

Consolidated Connects' grants are awarded annually through a grant application process. More information on how to apply for a grant through the Consolidated Connects Educational Grant Program is available at consolidated.com/cciconnects.

