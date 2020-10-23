Consol Energy Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Consol Energy Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CEIX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) - Get Report and CONSOL Coal Resources LP ("CCR") is fair to CONSOL Energy shareholders.

Under the merger agreement, CONSOL Energy will acquire all of the outstanding CCR common units that it does not already own at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each publicly held CCR common unit. CONSOL Energy will issue approximately 8.0 million shares in connection with the proposed transaction, representing approximately 22.2% of the total CONSOL Energy shares that will be outstanding on a pro forma basis. The investigation concerns whether CONSOL Energy and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

