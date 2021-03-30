Consilium Staffing Earns 2021 Best Of Staffing® Award

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced it has been recognized by ClearlyRated for its 2021 Best of...

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced it has been recognized by ClearlyRated for its 2021 Best of Staffing ® award for providing superior service to candidates.

The awards are based on a Net Promoter ® Score, which is a measurement of customer satisfaction calculated from survey feedback. Consilium received a Net Promoter ® Score of 59.8% — an amount that's three times the industry average of 18% in 2020. In addition, 76.1% of placed job candidates surveyed gave Consilium a satisfaction score of 9 out of 10 or 10 out of 10. The industry average for those scores is 40%.

According to ClearlyRated, 34.9% of Consilium's job candidates took time to rate the company, providing "a comprehensive view into the high quality service this firm provides across the company."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing ® award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else."

"We're honored to be recognized by ClearlyRated," said Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "We feel extremely proud that our teams have consistently delivered on our mission to align talented providers with great locum tenens job opportunities that enable the delivery of excellent patient care."

ABOUT THE BEST OF STAFFING ® ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com — an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFINGConsilium Staffing is a locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact: Eric Sasser Sr. Director of Marketing & Communicatioins469-713-5267 ESasser@consiliumstaffing.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consilium-staffing-earns-2021-best-of-staffing-award-301258780.html

SOURCE Consilium Staffing