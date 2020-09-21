Conservative Political Strategist Urges Trump To Wait To Nominate

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could seal the re-election of President Trump and a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress. But, from a purely political perspective, Richard Viguerie, chairman of ConservativeHQ, believes it is necessary for the vote to happen after the November 3 election.

"Having a vacancy on the Supreme Court will significantly increase the vote for Trump, and all races down ballot," says Viguerie. "Voters go to the polls to expect what you will accomplish. They do not go to the polls to thank you for a job well done."

Weeks after winning World War II, Winston Churchill was voted out of office because he was talking about his accomplishments, while his opponents talked about the future. Waiting to nominate would put Biden on the defensive to come up with a list of nominees, which he won't want to do because it could cost him the election.

"A confirmation process before the election would dominate the national conversation," says Viguerie. "It would divide Senate Republicans, and also get the focus off Biden's list of nominees." He says waiting will encourage some Republican Never-Trumpers on the fence to move to Trump, and some of them who are now for Biden would switch their vote to Trump.

In the 2016 election, 26% of Trump's voters said the Supreme Court was the number one reason why they voted for him. "Not only will that hold true in 2020, but the percentage will be even larger," Viguerie claims.

