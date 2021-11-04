Consensus Cloud Solutions To Host Investor Call On November 9, 2021

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its first investor call at 5:00 p.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (CCSI) , invites the public, members of the press, the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its first investor call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Consensus Cloud Solutions' Chief Executive Officer Scott Turicchi and Chief Operating Officer John Nebergall will host the call to discuss Q3 pro forma financial results, provide an update on the business and host a live Q&A.

What: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., Investor Call

When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: www.consensus.com or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@consensus.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.consensus.com.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCSI) is a leading provider of secure information-delivery services with a scalable Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") platform. Consensus offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, jSign and has Consensus Clarity and Harmony in development. For more information about Consensus, visit www.consensus.com.

