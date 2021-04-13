Consciously-Made Wine Company Archer Roose Expands Sustainable Canned Offerings With Limited Edition Sampler Pack

BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Roose, one of the leading canned wine companies in the U.S., announced today it's expanding its offerings with the launch of a Limited Edition Sampler Pack.

This new variety pack joins the company's fleet of planet-friendly global portfolio of wines. As part of Archer Roose's commitment to creating a better planet, its products are made from sustainably grown grapes and are packed in formats that minimize waste. A single-serve Archer Roose can eliminate any waste from bottles left unfinished.

Archer Roose's new offering, Limited Edition Sampler Pack, falls in line with its eco-friendly portfolio while featuring two of the brand's most celebrated wines, Rosé (91 points) and Sauvignon Blanc (89 points). Archer Roose's mission is to make wine more accessible to consumers. By tapping into the popularity of variety packs, as exemplified by volume sales of a leading hard-seltzer brand's berry variety pack increasing 156% year-to-date through May 17, and up a staggering 563% for its tropical mixed variety pack, as reported by IRI in July 2020, Archer Roose's Limited Edition Sampler Pack becomes one of the first canned wine variety packs on the market.

"Archer Roose was founded on prominent values that will continue to help shape the decisions we make as a company," explained Marian Leitner-Waldman, Founder of Archer Roose. "Two of those foundational beliefs are that wine should be made with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. Adding in a variety pack to our portfolio keeps us true to our word as this offering not only minimizes waste through sampling, but it fits into our consumers lifestyle of wanting to try different wines with one purchase."

The Limited Edition Sampler Pack is rolling out on shelves throughout April 2021 in select retailers throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Alabama, D.C., Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Texas. The pack's suggested retail is $14.99, containing four cans comprised of two Rosé and two Sauvignon Blanc varietals. Each 250 mL can contains 13% ABV.

About Archer Roose Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was - garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be - with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

