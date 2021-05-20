Conscious Capitalism Washington, D.C., Names Christina Betancourt Johnson As Executive Director

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capitalism Washington, D.C., (CCDC) announced today that Christina Betancourt Johnson has been named as its Executive Director. An experienced business leader who has worked in executive roles across the DC metropolitan region in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, Johnson will be leading CCDC as its first full-time executive director.

Johnson's hiring comes as the organization implements a plan of strategic growth in experiential programming, community engagement centered in equity and diversity and leadership development for those committed to Conscious Capitalism.

"We are excited to welcome Christina into the CCDC family," said Ed Offterdinger, Co-Founder and Chairman of AO People Partners and CCDC Board Chairman. "Her track record as a team leader, strategic mindset, depth of experience across sectors, and vision for the Conscious Capitalism movement makes her an ideal leader to build on the foundational work of the CCDC Board and team."

As Executive Director, Christina will steward CCDC's purpose of elevating humanity through business, help create new and innovative strategies for growth, elevate the profile of the organization, promote active participation and growth of sponsors, and ensure programmatic effectiveness. Christina will work with the Executive Committee to drive the impact of the chapter, enhance relationships with Washington, D.C., business leaders, and seize near- and long-term opportunities for increasing organizational visibility and presence.

"There is a shift happening in the business community; the current environment is steering us toward a principles-led market in which big and small companies choose to be refined by their stakeholders' values and beliefs," said Johnson. "I believe in the Conscious Capitalism core tenets and am inspired by its transformational effect on leaders we have inspired across the nation. I look forward to furthering the Conscious Capitalism movement across our Washington DC region."

Johnson joins the organization from the Washington D.C., based real estate development firm the Warrenton Group where she served as the Chief Operating Officer. In that role she oversaw a portfolio of mixed-use housing developments and led public-private partnerships to create sustainable mixed-use developments. Most recently, she founded Rooted Therapeutics, where she led the application and competitive bidding process in pursuit of medicinal cannabis cultivation licensure. Johnson is a native Washingtonian with a long history of representing local nonprofits. She serves on the board of directors for Montgomery Coalition for the Homeless, the Nonprofit Village, Montgomery County Maryland's first nonprofit incubation center, and Pride of Baltimore.

Amanda Karst, the Chapter's former executive director will remain active with the chapter as a Board Member and Programming Chair having laid a strong foundation of CCDC's chapter growth. Karst will transition full-time to her role with AO People Partners LLC as a Leadership Coach and Director of Business Operations.

"Amanda led a significant undertaking when establishing the Conscious Capitalism chapter alongside our founding board members here in the Washington, D.C. region," said David Gardner, Co-founder and Co-chairman of The Motley Fool and CCDC Founding board member. "She has laid a strong foundation for CCDC's explosive chapter growth and I'm thrilled she will remain active with the chapter as a Board Member and our Programming Chair."

About Conscious CapitalismConscious Capitalism, Inc. supports a global community of business leaders dedicated to elevating humanity through business. We provide executives and entrepreneurs with innovative and inspiring experiences designed to level-up their business operations and collectively demonstrate capitalism as a powerful force for good when practiced consciously.

