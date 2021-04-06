Conscious Activewear Brand Tenere Launches With Audacious Take On Sustainability

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenere, a new premium activewear brand deeply rooted in transparency and sustainability officially launched today with a line of comfortable and body flattering leggings and shorts. Tenere's products are made with 100% GRS-certified recycled yarns and components and are sold exclusively online at www.tenere.eco .

The Tenere brand was built with a holistic view towards sustainability. The brand's approach to contributing to a sustainable future focuses on its environmental impact, ethical sourcing practices, impact on social advancement, and principled corporate governance. Its goal is to properly balance purpose with profit.

"Our goal with Tenere is to offer products that have the best quality, style and performance while taking a transparent and thoughtful approach to sustainability," said Brian Koegel, Tenere CEO and Co-Founder. "We try to avoid calling Tenere a completely sustainable brand because we know there is a lot of progress that needs to be made before our company and industry can be considered sustainable."

As part of its commitment to transparency, a hallmark of Tenere will be the ability for consumers to view each product's full material makeup and supply chain journey via a DNA QR code printed directly on the inside of each garment. Consumers will scan the code and be able to see the entire end-to-end supply chain from fabric to finish.

All of Tenere's products are produced by sourcing partners that emphasize ethical policies and practices. All products feature four-way stretch, anti-odor technology, and UPF protection.

The Eclipse and Astral leggings and biker shorts feature moisture management inspired by nature. The Transit shorts feature a USDA-certified biobased Durable Water Repellent and will be available with and without a performance liner. While our products are designed with specific genders in mind, they are truly genderless and can be worn by anyone regardless of their identity.

Tenere's brand pillars also include activism and wellness. The brand will donate a portion of all proceeds to social justice charities selected by consumers as well as environmental justice groups such as Eden Reforestation Projects and 1% for the Planet.

Tenere has a roster of athletes and cultural influencers who are supporting the brand as advisors and ambassadors including Climate Scientist and Commissioner for the City of Santa Monica Elena Christopoulos, Multimedia Talent Rachel DeMita, Actress Damaris Lewis, Artist Tori Kirhara, Product Expert Anna Kupp, NFL Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp, and Sports Host, Producer and Writer Master Tesfatsion.

Tenere's limited launch collection -- as well as an equal amount of educational information about the brand and its micro and macro minutia -- can be found at www.tenere.eco. For more, follow @tenere.eco on Instagram and TikTok.

