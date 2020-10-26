ConnX Secure: UC Threat Management And Analytics Services Innovates Enterprise SaaS UC Security With Redshift Networks

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShift Networks, a cloud service, analytics and security software solution provider in the growing Unified Communications/Collaboration (UC) security threat space today announced Enterprise SaaS integration with leading MSP innovator ConnX. ConnX provides top enterprise customers with completely integrated, multi-service, fault-tolerant cloud network services. Together, ConnX and RedShift Networks deliver MSP and SaaS capabilities offer enterprises high availability networks with a robust analytical techniques, security and visibility stack approach to consolidate, normalize, and elevate business network experiences.

"Our clients appreciate the complete transparency of ConnX ML/AIOps managed services including powerful anti-fraud and Robocall solutions from RedShift Networks. This new approach simplifies and deepens our security and network operations alongside providing better unified communications traffic visibility and automated response to eliminate potentially malicious network traffic," said Steven Pitchon, Managing Director at ConnX.

TREND ConnX solves enterprise customers growing need for multi-service integrated communications expertise. Market Insights predicts the global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market alone will reach $55.24 Billion by 2025 with a year over year 8.2 percent CAGR. Most enterprises now operate UCC over any location further requiring secure and easy to use enterprise cloud services. This remote-worker first approach requires extensive experience and background in transforming the global enterprises. IT leaders are increasingly investing in "network as a secure service" including offerings powered by RedShift Networks Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM). UCTM is highly aligned to the IT needs of compliance sensitive Financial, Government, Retail and Healthcare customer verticals.

SOLUTION ConnX's new SaaS integration with RedShift Networks UCTM helps enterprise operations and security teams proactively detect threats, implement real-time monitoring, and apply deep network analytics and security. This approach helps businesses quickly identify, isolate and protect against voice, video and collaboration cyber threats in this new world of remote workers.

"When our customer end users log into any SBC, UCC application or workflow each day they expect the network and communications platform to securely perform. Our work with RedShift Networks underscores our role as trusted partners and advisors to architect, design, deliver and manage secure, interactive and platform independent, IP communications across the global enterprise. Government, enterprise and mid-market organizations around the globe partner with ConnX for always-available networks," said Indrajit Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer - ConnX.

PROBLEM One of the more dangerous Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) to enterprises involves Denial of Service (DoS) and Telephony Denial of Service (TDoS) attacks on SBCs. APTs are increasingly deployed as registration and Robocall flood attacks as businesses shift to a global remote workforce. ConnX integration of RedShift Networks effectively identifies and blocks Robocalls, APTs and UC fraud attacks. Enterprises and Communication Service Provider customers depend on Redshift Networks Robocall solution, which includes a multi sourced database of over 3 million known bad Robocall numbers, growing by 30,000 per day. RedShift Networks Advance Fraud Interdiction (AFI) feature provides additional security for real-time Robocall blocking and auto mitigation.

"RedShift Networks is happy to partner with ConnX in offering enterprises proactive UC security, monitoring and management. UCTM dynamic threat management powered by compliance-savvy analytics is helping customers proactively avoid anomalous traffic sources and ensure UC application continuity," said RedShift Networks' Co-Founder and CEO, Amitava Mukherjee.

About RedShift Networks Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RedShift Networks is the global leader in providing Cyber Security solutions for Enterprises, Global Carrier, and Cloud Communications Operators to secure and protect their VoIP/SIP based networks. Our Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM) software and appliance-based systems offer proactive robocall fraud prevention by delivering VoIP/SIP Security, Threat Intelligence Analytics, and Fraud detection technology. Our highly scalable, reliable, and patented UCTM software allows for unprecedented real-time visibility into operator's VoIP networks allowing our customers to immediately detect and automatically mitigate security attacks and fraudulent events. For more information, please visit http://www.redshiftnetworks.com.

About ConnX ConnX is a multi-service, integrated Communications Transformation-as-a-service platform. We help Enterprises modernize their critical Communications services with our unique "integrate to migrate" strategy and deliver with our time-tested "Consolidate, Normalize & Enhance" execution methodology that helps customers migrate with zero disruption and mitigates risk with our Avatar ML/AI Service assurance. Avatar Service Assurance platform provides an integrated performance and Security Analytics Dashboard that is delivered thru AIOps and machine learning techniques to correlate current and historical data that operators can't realistically envision with traditional manual processes and siloed tools. For more information, please visit http://www.connxcx.com.

SOURCE RedShift Networks, Inc.