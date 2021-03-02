Connexion Embarks On A Bold Rebranding Campaign

BUFFALO GROVE, III., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connexion, one of the preeminent electrical equipment and service providers in the Midwest, announces a major rebranding campaign to support their ongoing strategy of transforming Connexion to prepare for a new era of connected business in the digital world.

Connexion's transformation strategy includes an emphasis on bringing clarity and simplicity to their business, whereby creating a shorter path for their customers to access their growing portfolio of electrical and lighting integrated products and services.

Among the many elements of their brand redesign; their website, logos, graphics, and correspondence, the most noteworthy component is the transition of the uncommon "Connexion" name to "CX".

Liz Paradise, Director of Marketing at Connexion, said, "When Connexion was first established, we wanted to market the uniqueness of our name to differentiate ourselves from other electrical distributors. With that differentiation successfully achieved, the shortening of our name to "CX" better aligns with the faster speed of our business and the growing digital needs of our clients."

David Rosenstein, President and CEO at Connexion, said, "Our teams have been working hard toward implementing our Vision 2020 strategy over the past several years. Our newly launched branding initiative will be an integral part of how we do business into the future."

Visit Connexion at www.CXconnect.com to begin exploring the new CX.

About Connexion

Connexion, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL is a privately held, independent provider of electrical equipment, supplies, and facility solutions. Their focus is to enable their clients to operate with greater efficiency, profitability, and safety.

