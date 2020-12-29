Connection (CNXN) Announces A Special Dividend To Shareholders

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $.32 per share payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2021. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $8.4 million based on the current number of shares outstanding. While Connection is pleased to be in a position to pay a special dividend again this year, any declaration of future cash dividends will depend upon its financial position, strategic plans, and general business conditions at the time.

"2020 has been an unprecedented period in many respects. We have maintained a strong balance sheet throughout the year and are pleased to be able to announce this special cash dividend. The dividend demonstrates our commitment to returning cash to shareholders as part of our capital allocation plan," said Timothy McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer.

