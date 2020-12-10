Connecting World "Intelligent" Vehicle To Build An Industrial Highway

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020, co-sponsored by the International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, Development & Reform Commission of Guangzhou Municipality, Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and IDG Asia, was closed in Guangzhou on December 4.

In the past two days, more than 100 guest speakers, including leaders of domestic and foreign official institutions, academician-level experts and scholars, well-known entrepreneurs, and about 8 million online and offline audiences specializing in intelligent vehicle and related industries participated in the year-end feast of the intelligent vehicle industry in 2020. Focusing on the theme of "The Future, Driving Now", the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 is centered on an opening ceremony and main forum, 10 parallel forums, 1 special event and 1 seminar, and supported by various collateral events, showing new academic ideas, new scientific discoveries, new technological inventions, new business models and new industrial directions of the global intelligent vehicle industry. At the same time, the Research Report of Intelligent Vehicle Industry 2020, an academic achievement based on the best of others, is also freshly released.

Connecting World "Intelligent" Vehicle "Network" to Grasp the Future Trend

Intelligent vehicle, the biggest subdivided market of the global automobile industry in the 21st century, occupies the new hot spot of the industry and the commanding heights of future development. In view of this blue sea, we are faced with unprecedented opportunities and challenges.

Focusing on the current situation and trend of the overall development of the industry, the direction of technological innovation and the implementation of commercial applications, academicians and experts like Chen Qingquan, Li Keqiang and Jin Shuanggen, Director Huang Yong and Deputy Director Yi Bin from International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, Gao Jian, Deputy Director General of International Cooperation Department of National Development and Reform Commission, Gu Ziming, Vice Director of the Department of Industry of the National Development and Reform Commission, Chen Zhiying, Executive Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, Diao Ailin, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, Tan Minghe, Chief Executive of Tianhe District, Guangzhou. and Hugo Shong, Founding Chairman of IDG Capital, Jim Wunderman, President/CEO of the Bay Area Council, Ye Shengji, Chief Engineer and Deputy Secretary General of China Association of Automobile Manufactures, Feng Xingya, Deputy Secretary, CPC Committee President of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., and Dr. Karl Fuchs, Vice President, Innovation & Technology China, Continental, all expressed their views at the opening ceremony and main forum of the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020. From the perspectives of the government, enterprises, universities, research institutions and consumers, they have made suggestions for the development of the intelligent vehicle industry in China and even the world.

Tony Clemson, Consul Trade & Investment, Deputy Director-Innovation and Industry, British Consulate-General Guangzhou, Paul Sanda, Deputy Consul General (Commercial), Australian Consulate General Guangzhou Senior Trade Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Sun Gang, Vice President, Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Spirit Ji, Vice President of Xpeng Motors, Wei Dong, Vice President of AMAP, General Manager of Automotive Unit, Yang Dongsheng, Dean of Product Planning and Vehicle New Technology Research Institute of BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd., Xi Zhongmin, Vice General Manager of GAC Aion New Energy, and Jin Jun, Automotive Industry Lead Partner, PwC China shared with us their ideas based on the theme of "The Future, Driving Now".

C. C. Chan, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering, U. K., and Founding Chairman of World Electric Vehicles, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Intelligent Vehicle Promotes 4th Industrial Revolution" through a cloud connection. In his speech, he mentioned that the sustainable and healthy development of new energy vehicles should follow four principles. The first is innovation-driven development; the second is two-wheel-driven, policy-driven and market-driven development; the third is good products, good infrastructure, good business models; the fourth is network convergence: the combination of transportation network and energy network.

Ye Shengji, Chief Engineer and Deputy Secretary General of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, pointed out in the keynote speech entitled "Big Data Empowers the Innovation and Development of Intelligent Vehicles" that the future development of the intelligent vehicles industry needs strong data support. Taking intelligent driving as an example, the current data of a single vehicle model is far from meeting the multi-billion-level digital accumulation required for future autonomous driving above L4, and the industry has not yet formed an effective data sharing ecosystem. Considering this situation, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers is actively building an ecological platform for automotive big data based on the block chain technology architecture to provide the industry with solutions for automotive manufacturers' data interaction and sharing.

Feng Xingya, Deputy Secretary, CPC Committee President of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., LTD., stressed that intelligent vehicles are a new "species" closely related to the national and local attributes in his speech entitled "New Opportunity, New Challenge, and New Achievement — Chinese Brand Vehicles Embrace a New Era of Intelligent Vehicles". China has huge market capacity. With the rapid development of road infrastructure, innovative business models, 5G system, artificial intelligence software and other advantages under the new infrastructure policy, enterprises need to give priority to the development of bicycle intelligence based on their own conditions. They also expect the government to speed up the construction of intelligent road infrastructure, and cooperate with the government to jointly promote the accelerated implementation of bicycle intelligence and vehicle-road coordination in different scenarios.

Li Keqiang, Professor of Institute of Vehicle and Transportation in Tsinghua University, Director of State Key Laboratory of Automotive Safety and Energy Conservation, and Chief Scientist of National Intelligent Networked Automotive Innovation Center, delivered a speech entitled "The ICV Innovation Development Strategy and Practice". He said that at present, the whole industry is focusing on the related elements of intelligent vehicles, such as vehicle, road, cloud, management and map, bringing together high-quality innovation resources of the technology chain and industrial chain, breaking through common key core technologies, promoting the establishment and improvement of relevant policies, regulations and standards and establishing the physical system architecture of intelligent vehicles.

Jin Shuanggen, Member of Academia Europaea, and Member of Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, mentioned in his speech entitled "Application and Challenges of Beidou/ GNSS+5G in Intelligent Transportation" that for all satellite navigation systems, there is a common problem, that is, satellite signals cannot pass through roofs and bridge decks. Once the signals are blocked, there is nothing to be done. The integration of Beidou/GNSS+RS and 5G is a good solution, which forms a situation of "outer satellite and inner 5G", so as to realize seamless connection of time and space information services from indoor to outdoor.

Dr. Karl Fuchs, Vice President, Innovation & Technology China, Continental, pointed out in his speech entitled "Intelligent Connected Vehicle: Centralized High-Performance Computer and Core Enabler Software" that high-performance controllers will become the core of intelligent vehicles, and can decouple software and hardware, and can help us realize frequent software release and enable software to iterate and update as soon as possible.

During the conference, the Think Tank Closed-door Meeting of the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 invited academicians, experts and entrepreneurs to discuss together Guangzhou's intelligent vehicle industry planning and share their advice on how to develop the intelligent vehicle industry in the Greater Bay Area and in China at large from such fields as ecological industry chain, big data, artificial intelligence and intelligent manufacturing.

Set "Intelligence" to Collide with Hot Spots in the Industry

If we say that the main forum where big shot gathers points out a far-sighted macro direction, more detailed and down-to-earth information can be found at ten agenda parallel forums, including "The development and trend of intelligent vehicle industry", "Intelligent vehicle cyber security applications and inauguration of the Guangzhou New Energy Intelligent Vehicle Development Promotion Association", "Intelligent mobility and transportation innovations", "Global intelligent vehicle technological innovation and change", "Opportunities and challenges for the intelligent vehicle industry in the Greater Bay Area", "Innovation of data platforms and application practices", "Cross-border integration of the intelligent vehicle industry", "New business cooperation models in the whole industrial chain", "The establishment of norms, regulations and standards", and "The opportunity of intelligent vehicle investment and financing", as well as the GBA Special Forum: "Technology leads the upgrading of the entire lifecycle of the automotive industry chain", and the Seminar: 2020 Seminar on Intelligent Truck Technology (SAE-China Freight Transport Equipment Branch ).

With the help of the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference as a high-quality platform, the leaders of traditional vehicle companies and emerging science and technology companies, and scholars of well-known industry research institutions and industry innovators had an unprecedented cross-border intellectual clash, and had in-depth exchanges and discussions on the hottest topics in the industry, such as industrial integration, new model of industrial chain cooperation, construction of laws, regulations and standard systems, industrial investment and financing, and Guangzhou's intelligent vehicle development.

The agenda of "Opportunities and challenges for the intelligent vehicle industry in the Greater Bay Area" focuses on the local and present conditions. The Greater Bay Area has a huge automobile industry cluster. How to deal with international competition, how to optimize the allocation of resources, and how to coordinate the development of enterprises in the region are all problems requiring to be solved urgently.

On the agenda of "The Opportunity of Intelligent Vehicle Investment and Financing, we have also seen many innovations in technological research and development, intelligent application, targeted service and other aspects of innovative and entrepreneurial auto enterprises in addition to academic and theoretical innovation. A number of innovative projects, such as real-time communication technology service solutions for vehicle networking, laser radar solutions for autonomous driving vehicles, 3D vision for intelligent vehicles and AI graphics technology solutions, are noteworthy, attracting the attention of government project cooperators and investors, and promoting the rapid landing of the latest research results.

As one of the important academic achievements of the conference, the Research Report of Intelligent Vehicle Industry 2020 was also officially released. It contains six major parts, including the general situation of the development of intelligent vehicles, the pattern of the intelligent vehicle industry, the application scenarios and business models of intelligent vehicles, the current development situation of intelligent vehicles worldwide, industrial cooperation and investment, and looking out and practicing the road to 2030, attracting wide attention from the industry. At the World Intelligent Vehicle Award Ceremony, seven categories of awards were officially presented, namely, intelligent system, intelligent platform, vehicle networking, automatic driving, intelligent building, intelligent transportation and partners. The winning units became the leaders in the industry of the year.

At the Exhibition and Experience of Intelligent Vehicle area, a series of cutting-edge technologies were displayed. Representative intelligent vehicle makers such as Tesla, Baidu Apollo, Baidu IOV, GAC New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., PIX, WeRide, QCraft, Neolix and Yite Smart Travel showed the trends and achievements of the vehicle making industry towards intelligent development. In the exhibition area, Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, Continental Group, StradVision, LEIA, Ismartways ( Wuhan) Technology, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Autonomous Driving Industry Alliance, and the China CEPREI Laboratory/The Fifth Electronics Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology displayed regional development achievements and ground-breaking innovation achievements of enterprises, showing the strong ability of independent innovation.

The World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 aims to build a top-level communication platform for the intelligent vehicle industry that is based on China and reaches the world. The participants of this conference explored all the business types in the intelligent vehicle industry chain, conducted cross-border discussion, learning and presentation in an unrestricted and aggregated way, opened up a new path for the development of the intelligent vehicle industry, and contributed " China Power" to the improvement of the overall level of the global intelligent vehicle industry.

