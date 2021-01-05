Connect Media Honors Sklar Kirsh Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh With 2020 Lawyers In Real Estate Award

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its Co-Founder, Andrew T. Kirsh, has been awarded the inaugural Connect CRE's 2020 Lawyers in Real Estate Award. The organization selected 50 real estate attorneys from across the country who have distinguished themselves in both their practice and within the larger business community.

"For Andrew to receive such a prominent recognition is not only demonstrative of the value he regularly provides clients but it is also a win for the entire Sklar Kirsh team," said Co-Founder Jeffrey A. Sklar who chairs the firm's Corporate practice. "We are very proud of Andrew and our real estate team sets the standard for excellence in real estate law."

Kirsh is the Chair of the firm's Real Estate practice and a member of its management committee. He is an experienced commercial real estate transactional attorney, whose clientele includes funds, private equity providers, developers, operators, syndicators, and lenders. Kirsh's practice involves all aspects of commercial real estate including acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture equity investments, syndications, fund formation, development, financing, and leasing.

Kirsh is an active member of the Los Angeles business community. He serves on the Jewish Federation's Real Estate Cabinet, is active within Brentwood Country Club and is an involved Member of Young Presidents Organization, Malibu Chapter.

Sklar Kirsh LLP was selected last year as one of Los Angeles' "Most Admired Law Firms" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Also in 2020, Kirsh was chosen as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Leader in Law" award in the real estate category. Kirsh is a frequent speaker at real estate industry conferences, including at IMN, Bisnow, Connect Los Angeles, Crittenden National Real Estate, and Opus Connect.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law, as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

