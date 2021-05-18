Connect For Education Partners With Bloomsbury To Create, Distribute, And Support Interactive And Flexible Digital Courses

The partnership includes the conversion, distribution, and technical support for the users of Bloomsbury's market leading fashion textbooks in the higher education market.

HERNDON, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect For Education, Inc . (C4E), a leading education technology company announced today a partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing to transform their well-established fashion textbooks from Fairchild Books into highly engaging online courses. The partnership also includes the course distribution and technical support for all users. You can see a preview of an introduction video to one of the course titles at Dynamics of Fashion .

"We are excited to share our online course development expertise with our new partner Bloomsbury. Transforming the traditional textbooks into online courses will enhance students' learning experience and outcome while making it more convenient for the instructor," said Dongsook Whitehead, President of Connect For Education. "Our unique course development expertise and experience allows us to identify and implement the best instructional and engagement strategies to all types of disciplines and subject matters including Fashion, and the development teams on both sides are really enjoying the process."

"C4E has developed deep experience in serving instructor and student needs," said Kathryn Erle, Bloomsbury Division's Managing Director. "They've brought those technological skills along with their abiding respect for content to help provide the higher education fashion community with two classic textbooks that can now not only convey their lessons but also slot seamlessly into the learning workflow."

The new course features various instructional elements including fully-developed ready to use lessons, interactive instructional materials and tools that use numerous types of multimedia assets and assessment strategies. Each course is highly flexible, giving instructors the ability to offer it fully online, in a blended format, or as in-class course materials. The courses also provide the students with the ability to access their course materials either online or offline.

About Connect for EducationConnect for Education Inc. (C4E) is an education technology company serving both academic and professional clients since 2001. C4E offers an extensive catalog of configurable online academic courses adopted at over 400 educational institutions annually. C4E enables personalized digital learning experiences powered by a variety of proprietary learning platforms and active learning tools.

About BloomsburyBloomsbury Publishing is a leading independent publishing house, established in 1986, with authors who have won the Nobel, Pulitzer, and Booker Prizes, and is the originating publisher and custodian of the Harry Potter series. Bloomsbury has offices in London, New York, New Delhi, Oxford, and Sydney. Within Bloomsbury's Academic division, it publishes under Bloomsbury, as well as under a number of prestigious and historic imprint names.

