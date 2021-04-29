Connect America Engages Amendola Communications For Strategic PR And Marketing Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that Connect America, the nation's largest independent provider of medical alert systems, has selected the firm to amplify client successes and industry best practices after a competitive review of agencies.

Connect America offers a full suite of reliable connected health solutions, including personal emergency response systems, remote patient monitoring and medication management solutions. Working with more than 1,000 healthcare network partners, Connect America has improved the quality of life for more than a million subscribers and their caregivers during more than 35 years of life safety monitoring.

"I have worked with Amendola previously which gives me the confidence that Amendola is the firm best able to help us achieve our growth goals with highly effective marketing, PR and social media support. They were my first phone call when I sought a PR partner at Connect America. I am thrilled to be working with them again," said Janet Dillione, chief executive officer of Connect America. "The agency's experience in healthcare as well as its deep expertise in marketing and public relations will help us to communicate the value of our connected health solutions that keep patients across the U.S. safe every day."

"Vulnerable populations such as the elderly often need immediate medical intervention in the event of emergencies such as falls, medication mismanagement, or sudden changes in vital signs," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "It is so gratifying to work with a repeat client to help tell its story and to educate the company's target market on the value of its personal emergency response and remote monitoring systems. Connect America saves lives."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for Connect America that will showcase the company's current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships. Recently Connect America announced it has been awarded a three-year contract to provide Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) to Medicaid recipients in New York City.

About Amendola CommunicationsAmendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Connect AmericaHeadquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Connect America is a leading provider of connected health solutions dedicated to improving access to care, safety, independence, and quality of life. Its growing portfolio of medical alert systems, remote patient monitoring, and medication management solutions help bridge the gap between individuals and their health partners, providing a more connected health experience. Connect America is proud to offer innovative healthcare technologies that help improve the lives of those they serve. For more than 35 years, the company has been delivering value-based solutions committed to quality care, improved health outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and reduced costs. Its mission is to ensure that every individual, patient, and provider have access to the life-saving benefits of receiving the right care at the right time.

