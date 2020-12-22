Connatix Recognized As A Fast-Growing Company In North America On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers and advertisers, announced today that it was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™ list of North American companies.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers and advertisers, announced today that it was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™ list of North American companies.

Connatix reported that it achieved 512% growth over the past three years, putting it at number 232 of 500 in the listing. Connatix was ranked 7th out of 24 companies listed in the Digital Content / Media / Entertainment category.

"We are honored to be listed with so many great companies and technology innovators recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500," said Connatix CEO David Kashak. "2020 was a unique year that presented many challenges to the media industry at large. I am proud to say Connatix continued to prioritize our core values of integrity and innovation, and ultimately emerged as a strong partner to publishers and advertisers even during difficult times."

Connatix helps more than 3,000 publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to online audiences at scale. From a powerful online video player to revenue-generating formats that feature engaging content, Connatix has built video solutions that are designed to bring harmony to publisher and advertiser goals.

Other significant technology innovation initiatives launched by Connatix in 2020 include:

Video Insights Engine , an industry-first innovation to provide brands with more control over content alignment, and drive more value with relevant advertisements and correct for context without impacting the scale of digital campaigns.

Live stream , a part of Elements by Connatix, the leading online video platform (OVP) for publishers. Similar to the platform's current player offerings, the live stream player is integrated with an ad server and exchange to help publishers maximize revenue while delivering real-time video experiences to their readers.

Playspace , the first turn-key video monetization platform that creates relevant, editor-friendly formats with built-in revenue (publishers can automatically generate new monetizable story units that are contextually aligned with existing content). The launch marked the first availability of Discovered Stories, a break-through in contextually-relevant content creation that leverages machine learning to understand the context of an article, so that editors can automatically produce an entirely new "video story" that's monetizable.

AccuWeather recently integrated Playspace on their newly launched mobile app , which was completely redesigned with user experience in mind. Since adding Connatix's Story Player to its app, which enables the publisher to recirculate important weather news, they have seen 50% more engagement with the unit compared to previous months.

Smart Stories and Social Stories , two first-to-market technologies that are now available in the Playspace platform, to help publishers bring more automation to their newsrooms and seamlessly reach audiences who are increasingly focused on social media, by leveraging Instagram posts to create interactive, monetizable stories on their websites (desktop and mobile).

About ConnatixConnatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide and in 2019 was ranked #1 in the comScore video metrix. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connatix-recognized-as-a-fast-growing-company-in-north-america-on-deloittes-2020-technology-fast-500-301197662.html

SOURCE Connatix